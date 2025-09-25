NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 77-year-old Miguel Alvarez was last seen in the 3100 block of Northwest 34th Street on the afternoon of Sept. 12.

Alvarez stands 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Detectives say it’s unclear what Alvarez was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts should contact Deputy R. Palmer 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3260 (Desk), email u305635@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.