MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man from Miami.

Jose Mejia Berroa, 87, was last seen in Miami’s Flagami area on Wednesday.

Detectives said the elderly man stands at 5 feet and 2 inches, weighs 125 lbs, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mejia Berroa was last seen wearing eyeglasses, red/orange T-Shirt, green cargo shorts, a black baseball cap with black sneakers.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts are asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

