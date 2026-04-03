MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 81-year-old man reported missing in Miami.

Deputies say Etienne Toussaint was last seen in the 1600 block of NW 12 Avenue on April 2.

Toussaint stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

At the time of his disappearance, Toussaint was wearing an all-black outfit. His clothing included a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black cap, according to deputies.

Detectives with the MDSO Special Victims Bureau have classified Toussaint as a missing endangered adult.

The sheriff’s office said he has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Toussaint’s whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email

u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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