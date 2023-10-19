NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are searching for a missing diver near the Haulover Inlet area in Northeast Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday, crews were dispatched to the location about 3 miles south of Haulover Inlet at around 4:10 p.m.

The missing diver was identified as 70-year-old Nicholas Leonard Weigner. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with a silver tank.

The U.S. Cost Guard said Weigner is an experienced diver and was reported missing from a recreational vessel.

He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

