MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have issued an urgent plea to the public for assistance in locating two missing children who are believed to be in the company of their father.

Iyad Awayssa, 47, was last seen with his 3-year-old daughter Naima and 4-year-old son Siraj in the Little Havana area, Thursday.

Iyad was last seen wearing black joggers paired with a white shirt at the time of their disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

