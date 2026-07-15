MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Miami Police said 93-year-old Jesse Bridges was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on Wednesday.

Bridges stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and white sneakers.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating this missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

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