OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 9-year-old boy from Opa-locka.

Police said King Smith went missing from Northwest 32 Avenue and 129 Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said Smith is nonverbal and has autism.

If you see him or know anything, contact Opa-locka Police at (305) 953-2877.

