SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 87-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau, 87-year-old Rodrigo Portuondo was last seen on Saturday in the 4600 Block of Southwest 127th Court.

Portuondo was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

He has brown eyes and grey hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox