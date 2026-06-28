SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 87-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau, 87-year-old Rodrigo Portuondo was last seen on Saturday in the 4600 Block of Southwest 127th Court.

Portuondo was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

He has brown eyes and grey hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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