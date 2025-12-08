MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for an elderly man who went missing from Miami.

Miami Police officers say 85-year-old Temistocles Feliz was missing from the Coral Way area on Monday.

He stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

Detectives say he has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt, beige pants and green and orange hat.

Anyone with information on Feliz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111.

