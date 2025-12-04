SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say 82-year-old Teleta Evadne Bailey was last seen on Wednesday from the 15200 block of Southwest 80th Street.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk),

email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.