NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Gerardo Jesus Lopez was last seen on July 7 in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 118th Street.

According to police, he left his assisted living facility and never returned.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown short, and sneakers.

He weighs about 130 pounds and stands tall at five feet and seven inches. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Detectives said he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.