MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this missing person.

According to police, 75-year-old Francisco Muñoz was last seen in the Coral Way area in Miami.

Muñoz stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a gray top with green letters, khaki shorts, high tan socks, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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