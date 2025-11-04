SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Detectives say 75-year-old Robert Watson vanished from the area of 130th Avenue and 216th Street on Monday.

Watson stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Officials say he suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email

u305897@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

