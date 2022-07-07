MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old woman and has been described as endangered.

City of Miami Police said Celila Joseph was reported missing in Miami’s Upper East side, Wednesday.

Joseph stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has gray and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and sandals.

According to police, Joseph is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Reiner or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.