MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Amado Severino was last seen in an unspecified part of the Wynwood area.

Severino stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives said Severino meets the criteria for a missing endangered person

Officials urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective M. Baluja, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SU@miami-police.org.

