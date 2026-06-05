SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 72-year-old Raymond Wayne Chambers was last seen in the area of 11800 Southwest 216th Street on the afternoon of May 17.

Officials said Chambers stands 6 feet and weighs 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair It is unclear what he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Chambers should contact Deputy M. Ritch, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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