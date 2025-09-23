SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Jocelyne Michel was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 20 from the 15000 Block of SW 113th Court.

Detectives said Michel stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 109 pounds.

She has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a red floral blouse and blue jeans, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email

u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

