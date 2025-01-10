SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies seek the public’s help in finding a 69-year-old man who is missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Ramon E. Gomez Martinez was last seen in the 18100 block of Southwest 153rd Court on Monday, Jan 6.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, he is a white man with brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and brown sandals.

He stands tall at 5 feet and 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Deputies said Gomez Martinez may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Gomez Martinez whereabouts should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

