MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating this 65-year-old missing man.

Benoni Eliezer Bey was reported missing from Miami’s Model City area on July 20.

He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bey was last seen wearing green pants and a burgundy long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A.Sanchez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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