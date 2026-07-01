MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 59-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Robert Russell Daniels was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 12400 block of Northwest 23rd Court.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray and blue Cowboys sweater, a black backpack, and possibly a black beanie, according to authorities.

He has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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