MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are on the search for a missing 56-year-old man.

Watson A. Wilson was last seen in was last seen in the area of Northwest 190th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 2.

Wilson was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black sleeveless shirt and black sweatpants.

He stands tall at five feet and six inches and weighs 175 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6474 or Detective D. Schroeck at 305-474-1535.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.