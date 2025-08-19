MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing man from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said 46-year-old Geoffrey Garcia was last seen on Saturday in the area of Little Havana.

Detectives said Garcia is 5 feet and 11 inches, weighs approximately 170 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt with dark jeans with white leather shoes.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts are asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

