SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater Police officials are on the lookout for a missing 41-year-old woman from Sweetwater.

Detectives say Madelys Zamora-Fernandez was last seen on Tuesday morning after dropping off her daughter at Sweetwater Elementary school located on 10655 Southwest Fourth Street.

Zamora-Fernandez is said to be driving a 2022 red Chevy Blazer with the tag number QKZ-E21.

Officials say she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and requires medication to combat these disorders.

Her husband states that when she is off her medication, she becomes aggressive towards others. The last dose of medication taken was on 12/08/2025 at midnight.

Anyone with information about Zamora-Fernandez’s whereabouts should contact Detective Samuel Dorcely, Unit 613, at 305-552-9900 or 305-316-9950 or any detective of the Sweetwater Police Department, General Investigations Unit.

