HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Daylon Fleitas, 37, was last seen on Sunday in the City of Hialeah.

Authorities say Fleitas indicated to family that he would be meeting with an acquaintance but never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen driving a black 2011 Ford F-150 with a Florida tag reading “RPQW74.”

The Hialeah Police Department continues to actively investigate this case and urges anyone with information about Mr. Fleitas’s whereabouts or who may have seen his vehicle to contact Detective Salazar at (305) 687-2525.

