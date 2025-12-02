SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sergio Marcelo Torres-Lara was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 163 Place on Monday morning.

Detectives say he has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing blue pants with a white shirt.

He stands 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Webb, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3290 (Desk), email u309914@mdso.com or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

