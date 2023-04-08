MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 18-month-old boy who was reported missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Tru Augustin was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Wilson Augustin, along the 1300 block of Northwest 132nd Street, Wednesday.

Tru stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 26 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives did not provide a physical description for Wilson but released a picture of him.

Police said the toddler may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to call MDPD’s Special Victims Unit/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox