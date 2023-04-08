MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 18-month-old boy who was reported missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Tru Augustin was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Wilson Augustin, along the 1300 block of Northwest 132nd Street, Wednesday.

Tru stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 26 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives did not provide a physical description for Wilson but released a picture of him.

Police said the toddler may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to call MDPD’s Special Victims Unit/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.