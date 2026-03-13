SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Caiden Miller, also known as Caiden Anderson, was last seen on Wednesday near the 7500 block of Southwest 82 Street.

Officials say the teen stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shirt, blue jeans and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Caiden’s whereabouts should contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk),

email u307338@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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