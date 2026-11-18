The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old from Northeast Miami-Dade.

Detectives said that Mabkley Ameseal was reported missing from the 1300 block of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive on Nov. 2.

He weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ameseal was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, sandals, and a red backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email

u307222@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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