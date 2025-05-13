MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police is looking for a 16-year-old who went missing from Little Havana.

Detectives said Jhoelanghelo Lanza was last seen on Monday.

He stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark green shirt, gray shorts and black Nike sneakers.

His family says he has autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

