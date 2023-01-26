SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police seeks the public help in their search for a student who went missing from a campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Myia Manning was last seen on the campus of South Dade Senior High School during lunch on Wednesday, at around 11 a.m.

Manning stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.

Police said the teen suffers from bipolar disorder and depression and is in need of medication and services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Schools Police detective J. Messenger at 305-796-7795 or 305-995-2677.

