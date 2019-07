MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police asked for the public’s help in locating Tyleah Lee.

Lee stands at 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She’s described as having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact MGPD at 305-474-6473.

