MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from northeast Miami.

Joseph Lowe was last seen in the upper east side area on Wednesday.

He stands tall at five foot and three inches and weighs about 100 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt that reads “out of control” and beige shorts.

If you have any information, contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

