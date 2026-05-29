(WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this 10-year-old Jenelis Martinez.

Martinez was last seen on May 28 in the area of 3722 Northwest 20th Avenue in Allapattah.

Detectives said she is Black and Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inches, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes

Martinez was last seen wearing a navy blue short-sleeve polo shirt, a blue denim skirt, white Nike sneakers, and a red backpack with dollar signs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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