Search underway for Miami porch pirate

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the subject stealing the three items from the front porch of the residence near Southwest 62nd court and Fourth Street, Saturday.

The footage shows the thief dropping them, then picking up two of them before he speeds off in a car.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

