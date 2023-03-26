HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing near Elliott Key.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 51-year-old Harvin Woods was last seen at the sandbar of Homestead Bayfront Park, located at 9698 SW 328th St., at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Woods stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He sports a beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts to cal MDPD Detective M. Ritch Jr., or any on-duty detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.