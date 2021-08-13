WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in West Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 62-year-old Jimmie Lee Bryant was last seen on Monday along the 7000 block of Northwest 41st Street.

Bryant stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple and white striped shirt, gray pants, and black and blue Nike slides.

Investigators said Bryant may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at -305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

