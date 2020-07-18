Search underway for man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade and who may be in need of services.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 54-year-old Sergio Yanes was last seen along the 12200 block of Southwest 120th Street on Friday.

Police said he told the person who reported him missing that he was going to kill himself before he drove away from a home in the area.

Investigators said Yanes stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has salt-and-pepper hair in a short fade and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and brown sandals.

Officials said he was driving a dark gray, four-door 2019 Honda Civic with the Florida Tag KMBP90.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Yanes’ whereabouts to contact Detective E. Gonzalez, or any Miami-Dade Police detective, at 3050 715-3300, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

