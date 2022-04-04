MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 42-year-old Timothy Dunn was last seen on Sunday in an unspecified part of Overtown.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dunn was last seen wearing a red, black and white flannel shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

Police described him as endangered.

Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

