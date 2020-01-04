Search underway for man who went missing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 69-year-old Serge Barman was last seen along the 1100 block of Northwest 95th Street, Friday.

Officials said he had been released from North Shore Hospital and did not return to his goddaughter’s home.

Investigators said he suffers from epilepsy and partial memory loss.

Barman stand 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, is balding with salt and pepper hair, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a U.S. flag pattern shirt and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information on Barman’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-8477 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

