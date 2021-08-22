MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami.
City of Miami Police said on Sunday that 59-year-old Jose Benjamin Martinez was reported missing from the area of the 2300 block of Southwest 32nd Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo, blue jeans and black shoes.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
