MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police said on Sunday that 59-year-old Jose Benjamin Martinez was reported missing from the area of the 2300 block of Southwest 32nd Avenue.

We need assistance locating 59 year-old Jose Benjamin Martinez. He is reported missing from 2339 SW 32 Ave. He was last seen wearing a blue polo, blue jeans & black shoes. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/lNmkDmd9k0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 22, 2021

He was last seen wearing a blue polo, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

