MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami and has been described as endangered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez left his residence, Monday. He went missing from Miami-Dade College, where his vehicle was located, around the 11000 block of Southwest 104th Street.

Suarez stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, black boots and a black backpack.

Authorities said Suarez is diagnosed with Autism, has the mentality of a 10-year-old and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective A. Larrinaga or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

