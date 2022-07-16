MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area.

According to City of Miami Police, 59-year-old Marcos Antonio Galindo was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified area of Flagami.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 168 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes.

Galindo was last seen wearing a black and red cap, a black, red and white polo shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Investigators said he suffers from a number of medical conditions, including epilepsy and hypertension.

Officials urge anyone with information about Galindo’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

