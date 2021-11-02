NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the Wells Fargo branch near Northwest 67th Avenue and 186th Street, just after 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the subject, seen wearing a black baseball cap, burgundy hoodie, glasses and a gray face mask, demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.