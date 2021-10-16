SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, fell off the 163rd Street Bridge on Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police units responded to the bridge just before 11 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said a sports car broke down along the westbound lanes. The driver got out and was checking the engine when another car collided with the sports car, sending the man over the edge.

Police said they are not sure whether the man fell on the mangroves or in the water.

7News cameras captured a black Ferrari, a white Audi and a Chevy at the scene.

Officers have shut down the westbound lanes while they continue their search.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.