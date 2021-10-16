SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, fell off the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police units responded to the bridge near Collins Avenue just before 11 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said a black Ferrari broke down along the westbound lanes. The driver got out and was checking the engine when another car collided with the sports car, sending the man over the edge.

7News cameras captured the Ferrari, a white Audi and a Chevy at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police took over the investigation as officers remained at the scene overnight Saturday and continued to search after the sun came up.

The search began immediately with a helicopter and boats.

Officers have shut down the westbound lanes while they continue their search.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.