MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, attempted to abduct a woman in a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind, near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the woman screamed for help, causing the subject to release her. The assilant then fled on food.

Police said the subject stands between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, blue disposable surgical mask, dark colored shirt and khaki shorts.

If you were in the area or know anything about this incident, call Miami Police at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

