SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jacob Tauben was last seen along the 12300 block of Southwest 122nd Place, at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tauben stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disapperance.

Detectives said Tauben, who meets the criteria for a missing endangered person, may be traveling to Tallahassee or already in the Tallahassee area.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (office) or 305-715-3257 (desk). You may also send an email to u308129@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

