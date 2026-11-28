NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said Yves Joseph was last seen on Northwest 118th Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday at 11 a.m.

Joseph stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy D. Guzman., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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