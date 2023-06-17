MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Medley.

According to Medley Police, 63-year-old Hernando Olaya Newball has been living at the U-Haul storage facility located at 8700 NW 77th Court, but loved ones have not heard from him since May 6.

Detectives said Olaya Newball’s daughter, Jada Newball, reported him missing on Saturday. She told police she is worried, even though she is aware that he does not want help.

Newhall also told detectives she believes her father suffers from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Investigators did not provide a physical description for Olaya Newball but did post his picture on social media.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Medley Police Detective Perez at 305-883-2047, extension 140, or email fperez@medleypd.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.