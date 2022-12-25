MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti.

Investigators did not provide a physical description but said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a multicolored shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information about McClain’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

